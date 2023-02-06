O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.
O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.