O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.