Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0543 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $311.18 million and $29.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05600385 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $20,254,525.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

