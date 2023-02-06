Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $306.32 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $306.32 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

