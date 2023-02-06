Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Hits $25.69 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $312.27 million and $25.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.74 or 0.07127063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 235.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0536964 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $30,162,370.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.