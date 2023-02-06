Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.37. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

