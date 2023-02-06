Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

