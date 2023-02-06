Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

