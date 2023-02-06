OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.89 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007320 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $235.54 million and approximately $146.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00062264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 330.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001954 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

