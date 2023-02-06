OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Hits $328,095.49 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $328,095.49 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

