Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.01 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $202.01 million and $24.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.65 or 0.07132249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010326 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 308.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.