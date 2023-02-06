OpenBlox Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $452,162.34 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00427901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.23 or 0.29186158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00421775 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.