Orcam Financial Group Has $2.02 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orcam Financial Group cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.30 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

