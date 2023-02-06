Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $66.78 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00224588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09522698 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,611,755.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

