Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 219,759 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 292,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

