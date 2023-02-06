Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of OESX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.98.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
