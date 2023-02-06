Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 20,404 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

