Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.08. 619,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

