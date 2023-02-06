Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $178,309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,741,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500,345 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 1,219,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.43 on Monday. 1,312,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,086. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

