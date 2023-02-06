Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $26.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

