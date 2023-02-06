Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. 1,113,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.