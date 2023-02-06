Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. 1,113,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.76.

