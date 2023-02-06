Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $56.09 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 10.43% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $56,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.09. 1,150,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,725. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

