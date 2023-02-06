Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. 206,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.