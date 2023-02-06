Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

