Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 196,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.00. 926,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

