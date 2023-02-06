Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 172,252 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.