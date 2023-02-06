Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 6.6%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.13. Approximately 283,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 724,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.14.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,424.04. In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,424.04. Also, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$543,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at C$96,363.61.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

