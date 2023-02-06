Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $131,929.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00422639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00098918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00724392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00584085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00190117 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,799,636 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

