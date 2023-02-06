PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 847,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 2,404,931 shares.The stock last traded at $110.34 and had previously closed at $110.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

PACCAR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

PACCAR shares are set to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 1,227,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after buying an additional 952,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

