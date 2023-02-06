Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $24,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after buying an additional 334,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 332,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 288,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,319. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

