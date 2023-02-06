Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,442. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

