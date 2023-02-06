Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,582,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,209 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 35,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.84. The company had a trading volume of 725,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

