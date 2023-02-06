Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $76.09. 1,712,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

