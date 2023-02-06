Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $376.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.