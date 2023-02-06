Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,302 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.85. 223,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

