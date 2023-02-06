Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.16. 764,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

