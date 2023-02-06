Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 8,656 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

