Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $879.14 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $879.14 million and $2.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002719 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013148 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
