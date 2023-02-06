Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $879.14 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $879.14 million and $2.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

