Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $877.17 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $877.17 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002613 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011955 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
