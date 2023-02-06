Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.81.

PAYC stock opened at $337.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.06. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

