PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,323 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 6.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

