Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.