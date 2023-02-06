PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,399. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.