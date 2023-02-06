Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $85.64 million and $357,882.27 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00429276 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.27 or 0.29279968 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00424438 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,112,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,612,361 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

