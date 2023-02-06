Pertento Partners LLP Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pertento Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 5.7% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

