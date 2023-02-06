Pertento Partners LLP Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 7.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

