Pertento Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pertento Partners LLP cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Installed Building Products comprises approximately 8.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.95 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

