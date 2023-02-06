Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.50

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 329747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.