Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE remained flat at $44.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

