Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

