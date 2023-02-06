Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $172.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,688. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $168.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

