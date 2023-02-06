Piper Sandler Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.64 on Monday. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

