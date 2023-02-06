Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 599,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.24. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.